2nd Open District Kho Kho Championship concludes at Udhampur

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Dec 23: The 2nd Open District Kho Kho Championship (Men-Women) 2022-23 concluded today here at District Police Lines Udhampur. About 25

teams from various institutions including colleges, private clubs and higher secondary schools participated in the Kho Kho championship 2022- 23.

The students were enthusiastic and participated with full zeal in the sports event organised by district Kho Kho Association Udhampur.

The Chief Guest Sr. Superintendent of Police Udhampur Dr. Vinod Kumar advised the Players/Youth to stay away from drugs and to show more interest in

Sports. He extended good wishes to Kho Kho Association Udhampur for organising such a big tournament at District level.

Shaid Naem Akhter, Dy SP DAR Udhampur, Rajinder Digra, District Information Officer Udhampur, Bupinder Singh Tirathi Treasurer Kho Kho

Federation of India and J&K Olympic Association were the Guests of Honour.

In female category, the Semi final 1 was won by HSS Sewna by defeating GDC Udhampur (A) by Innings and 1pt, the Semifinal 2 was won by Udhampur Kho

Kho Club by beating GCW Udhampur by Innings and 7 pts 3. The Final was clinched by Udhampur Kho Kho Club by defeating HSS sewna by 6 pts

In the Men Section Sewna Kho Kho Club defeated Degree College Nilli Nalah.

The matches were officiated by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raman Kumar, Sanjay Sharma, Raj Kumar Sharma, Raj Kumar Dogra, Sourav Sharma, Ravi Kumar,Pooja

Sharma, Jyotika Sharma all from department of Youth Services and Sports office Udhampur.

The stage proceedings were conducted by Bhoopinder Singh.