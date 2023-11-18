298 vehicles fined, 3 drivers arrested for traffic violations

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: In a crackdown on traffic violators, the Jammu and Kashmir Police fined the owners of 298 vehicles and impounded 20 of them in Doda and Rajouri districts, officials said on Friday.

Three drivers have also been arrested during the drive against violation of the Motor Vehicles rules, they said.

The action has been taken by the police and the administration in view of public complaints of overloading, rash driving and bad condition of roads following the devastating accident in Trungal Assar area of Doda district that led to the death of 39 people and injuries to 19 on Wednesday.

“Going tough against the traffic violators, the police has launched a special drive and intensified checking against the traffic violators on all routes throughout the district. We have challaned 132 vehicles and seized 13,” an official said.

Five FIRs were also registered against the drivers for overloading, police said, adding that the offenders were arrested and the vehicles were impounded.

The police launched a district-wide drive in Rajouri and fined 166 violators besides impounding seven vehicles whereas one case has been registered at the Manjakote police station for dangerous driving, they said.

Police said an appeal was made to all people to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit, and to ensure a proper coordination with the law enforcement agency for prevention of road accidents.