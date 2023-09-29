28 J&K Police Officers inducted in IPS

New Delhi, Sep 29: As many as 28 police officers from Jammu & Kashmir have been inducted into the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued a notification regarding the appointment of 28 local officers in IPS. These officers have been allotted AGMUT cadre

Those inducted include Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Anil Kumar Magotra, Swarn Singh Kotwal, Zahid Nasim Manhas, Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, Ashok Kumar Badwal, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Bakar Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria, Rajesh Bali, Sanjay Kumar, Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohd. Aslam.