21640 units established under PMGEP in J&K during last fiscal

Jammu Tawi, December 4:

Jammu Kashmir has claimed today of having established 21,640 units

under flagship scheme Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme

(PMEGP) during 2021-2022 which created highest number of employment

i.e. 1.73 lakh.

PMEGP is a credit linked subsidy programme administered by the Ministry of MSME,

Government of India.

An official said that these units have been established with a total capital

of Rs. 2101 crore and a total margin money of Rs. 467 crore has been

disbursed which is the highest among all other states and UTs.

Notably, Union Ministry of MSME has launched an initiative of

distributing PMEGP awards to promote and award innovation and

excellence of successful entrepreneurs of the scheme. In this regard,

nominations have been invited online from successful entrepreneurs.

An official attributed this employment spree to the Prime Minister’s

vision for all-round development and self-sustainability of Jammu &

Kashmir. Such large-scale self-employment in J&K is a contribution of

KVIC towards making the state self-sustainable and bringing it at par

with other states in terms of development.

The record number of PMEGP units in J&K is also a testimony of

how people of J&K, after abrogation of Article 370 are participating in

government schemes to strengthen the local economy and pave the way

for overall development of the state, he added.

It is noteworthy that in 2021-22, a majority of the PMEGP units in

J&K have been set up in districts like Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama,

Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora and Doda that are largely

prone to militancy.

As many as 16,807 (78%) of the 21,640 PMEGP units in J&K

belong to the service sector, i.e. units like beauty parlour, boutiques,

embroidery, mobile/computer repair shops, food outlets, etc. This is

followed by 1933 units (9%) under rural engineering and bio-technology

like steel fabrication and steel furniture, artificial jewellery making, vermi-

compost and bio-fertilizers units. Also, 1770 units (8%) pertain to the

agro and food processing industry.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) Scheme

helped Nardeep Singh become a successful entrepreneur. Speaking

about his success, a proud Nardeep Singh said he strived hard for a job

but failed to get success.

"I approached the Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village

industries board, Udhampur, wherein the district officer briefed me and

convinced me about the PMEGP Scheme and thus, activated the

entrepreneur in me. I then applied for a loan assistance of Rs 24.96

lakhs for manufacturing of Hydraulic Equipment unit," he said.

The case was eventually approved by the DLTFC (District Level

Task Force Committee). Despite the failures in life, he took a risk and it

eventually paid off. Today, he gives employment to 25 youth of his

locality.

Ministry of MSME is implementing Prime Minister’s Employment

Generation Programme (PMEGP) since 2008-09 through Khadi and

Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as nodal agency at the national

level for generating employment opportunities in the country by setting

up micro-enterprises in non-farm sector.

Similarly 44-year old Mohammad Shafi Mir, proprietor of Modern

Steel and Trunk factory at Beerwah Budgam, had never thought in his

wildest dreams that he would employ 15 people to work for him. “There

was a period when it was difficult to meet both the ends. I was working

as a labourer in steel factory with a meager earning of Rs 3000 per

month,” said Mir, with tears in his eyes.

He approached district officer Budgam after he was told about

different schemes under Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village

Industries Board. “The district officer was kind enough to entertain my

application without any obstacles. My case was forwarded to DLTFC

and eventually a loan of Rs 25 lakh was approved in my favour,” Mir said

and added that owing to the support of J&K KVIB, his earnings rose from

Rs 3000 to Rs 25, 000 per month and now he is a successful and

satisfied entrepreneur.