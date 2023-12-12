20,691 women enterprises come up in J&K in last 4 Yrs

Srinagar, Dec 11: Soon after completing her graduation Aamina (25) searched for a job both in government and private sector.

Given that she had limitations of looking after her home as well, Aamina decided to set up her own venture to generate employment for others as well.

Come 2021, she set up a boutique, which made her financially independent apart from generating employment for other skilled women as well.

“Now, I have four designers working in my boutique. The idea became successful as I devoted my entire time to expanding my business. From stylish Pherans to beautiful dresses, we cater to a large number of women in Baramulla district,” she said.

Not only Aamina, scores of the women are setting up their own ventures to become financially independent and to counter unemployment.

As per the figures accessed by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), in the last four years as many as 20,691 women owned enterprises have come up in Jammu and Kashmir.

These enterprises have come up under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

This year till November 30, 3901entreprises owned by women have come up in Jammu and Kashmir.

Figures reveal last year, as many as 5035 enterprises have been established by women in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2022 and 2020, 8520 and 3235 enterprises will come up in Jammu and Kashmir under PMEGP which are owned by women.

An official of the Industries and Commerce department told KNO that currently many schemes were functioning, which assist women to set up their ventures.

“Women empowerment schemes like Hausla, Tejaswani etc are proving a game changer for women. Educated women get subsidies and loans via these schemes to set up their own businesses,” he said.

The official said the government was simultaneously raising awareness among women to get benefitted from various government schemes.

“We are constantly holding programmes, which are aimed at raising awareness among educated and skilled women to get benefitted from these schemes. Our efforts have yielded results as scores of women are now coming forward to set up their businesses to become financially empowered,” he said