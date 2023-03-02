20,000 vacant posts in administration to be filled soon: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Mar 01:

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today said that 20,000 vacant posts in administration will be filled soon. He also assured strict punishment to the culprits who are behind rigging of recruitment exams.

This was stated by Manoj Sinha while addressing the gathering on foundation day celebration of Cluster University, Jammu at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

Sinha also spoke on the growth registered in various sectors including tourism, industries, livelihood generation, sports and the measures taken to improve services for the people.

LG highlighted the important role of college campuses & class rooms in enriching the society, creating and nurturing the best talents and stressed upon the necessary changes in sync with the National Education Policy.

“In a new era, the education system & role of a teacher needs to adapt to a fast-changing world. Teacher is not just a disseminator of knowledge. A teacher is the one who imparts different skill sets, ignites creativity, innovation in the young generation to live a better life,” said the Lt Governor.

The new invention will not be born out of memories of the past or books, but from a free mind, from a young mind full of curiosity. To make the curiosity, innovation, invention, lifeblood of academic institutions, we must implement recommendations of national education policy, the Lt Governor added.

All the educational institutions will have to keep pace with the evolving world, he added.

Entire J&K administration is working towards the welfare of the common man. The time has gone when J&K’s administration was running at the whims and fancies of some handful of people with vested interests, said the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the anti-encroachment drive, the Lt Governor said that the anti-encroachment drive only retrieved the land from the big and influential land grabbers who had illegally occupied large chunks of state land and if any poor person was affected by anti encroachment drive, strict action will be taken against the concerned officers.

The Lt Governor asked the educational institutions and students to collectively participate in the conduct of the G20 meeting in J&K. Be the socio-cultural ambassadors of J&K and make the world aware of the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated the Laboratory block of School of Sciences of Cluster University of Jammu and laid foundation stone for the Examination block to be come up at a cost of Rs 39.35 crores.

The Lt Governor also felicitated students who excelled in Yuvatarang-2023.

RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Chief Secretary, and Bechan Lal, VC, Cluster University of Jammu shared the journey of making of the Cluster University of Jammu, highlighting the achievements of the University,