20% work in Z-Morh tunnel still incomplete

Ganderbal, Nov 18: The National Highways and
Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL)
has not agreed to open the open Z-Morh tunnel on a trial
basis due to several safety and technical parameters.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh
had claimed that the tourist destination Sonamarg will be
open in winter and the Z-Morh tunnel will also be opened
on trial from November 15. On Wednesday, he said that
the process is going on and a decision will be taken in a
day or two.
The NHIDCL started work on the 6.5 km long Z-Mor tunnel
in 2015 and its deadline was fixed in 2021. Starting from
Gagangir, the tunnel ends at Shutkadi via hung point, Haji
Kabar and Cachar modes.
According to official sources in NHIDCL, 20 percent of the
tunnel work is still incomplete and they did not open it
although the administration wanted them to open from
November 15.
“The situation in the tunnel is not good yet but if the
administration persists, we can allow some limited
vehicular movement and that too in case of landslide in
potential areas such as hung point closure,” he said.
He also said that there are certain technical parameters
because of which it was not possible to open the tunnel to
traffic at this time.
“There are always some checks and balances. The tunnel
safety team has already informed us that it is not so safe
and therefore is not to be opened,” he added.
On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner of Gandarbal
,Shyambir Singh told news agency—Kashmir News
Observer (KNO), “The tunnel will be thrown open within a
short span of time. We have some work pending and after
finishing everything we will open the Z-Morh tunnel for the
public.”
According to NHIDCL, the tunnel will be completed by
December 2023.