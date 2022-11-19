20% work in Z-Morh tunnel still incomplete

Ganderbal, Nov 18: The National Highways and

Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL)

has not agreed to open the open Z-Morh tunnel on a trial

basis due to several safety and technical parameters.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh

had claimed that the tourist destination Sonamarg will be

open in winter and the Z-Morh tunnel will also be opened

on trial from November 15. On Wednesday, he said that

the process is going on and a decision will be taken in a

day or two.

The NHIDCL started work on the 6.5 km long Z-Mor tunnel

in 2015 and its deadline was fixed in 2021. Starting from

Gagangir, the tunnel ends at Shutkadi via hung point, Haji

Kabar and Cachar modes.

According to official sources in NHIDCL, 20 percent of the

tunnel work is still incomplete and they did not open it

although the administration wanted them to open from

November 15.

“The situation in the tunnel is not good yet but if the

administration persists, we can allow some limited

vehicular movement and that too in case of landslide in

potential areas such as hung point closure,” he said.

He also said that there are certain technical parameters

because of which it was not possible to open the tunnel to

traffic at this time.

“There are always some checks and balances. The tunnel

safety team has already informed us that it is not so safe

and therefore is not to be opened,” he added.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner of Gandarbal

,Shyambir Singh told news agency—Kashmir News

Observer (KNO), “The tunnel will be thrown open within a

short span of time. We have some work pending and after

finishing everything we will open the Z-Morh tunnel for the

public.”

According to NHIDCL, the tunnel will be completed by

December 2023.