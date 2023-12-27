20 to 25 terrorists can’t terrify entire J&K people: LG

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that 20 to 25 terrorists can't terrorise the UT's population and every hand must rise to dismantle terror and its ecosystem.

“At present, there is a peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir but some elements from across keep pushing in terrorists to destabilise the peace. Some 20 to 25 terrorists can't terrify the entire population of J&K,” the LG said addressing a gathering of Sikh devotees at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu, in an obvious reference to recent attack on the army in Poonch that led to the killing of four soldiers and injuries to two others.

Soon after the incident, the killing of three civilians was also witnessed after which Army Chief Manoj Pande also visited the site of incident and interacted with the troops on ground. Pertinently, the Defence Minister is also visiting Jammu on Wednesday.

He said not only terrorists and terrorism but the entire eco-system needs to be dismantled. “For that every hand in every village and town needs to be raised, only then terror will end,” the LG said.

The LG said that the administration will not allow the enemies to disturb the peace in J&K.

Urging the youth present on the occasion to walk into the footsteps of great saints of Sikh religion, the J&K LG said that administration was committed to the upliftment of Sikh community. “As far as the Punjabi language, the administration will take every step to promote this language. Punjabi will be taught in schools as well,” the LG said.