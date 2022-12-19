20% govt schools, 45% pvt schools in J&K lack toilet facilities for girls

SRINAGAR: The infrastructural promises in government schools fall flat as at least 3093 public institutions

in Jammu and Kashmir are without toilet facilities for the female students.

The official figures reveal that among the total government run schools in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 3093

government schools that amount to nearly 20 percent of the institutes are without toilet facilities for the

female students.

Only 12,265 government schools were availing the facilities.

The case of toilet facilities for the female students in private schools in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than

the government schools as the official figures reveal that at least 45 percent of functional private schools in

Jammu and Kashmir san the toilet facilities for its female students.

It reveals that out of the total number of private schools of Jammu and Kashmir, only 55 percent private

educational institutes were having the toilet facilities for the female students.

Likewise, 50 percent of the aided schools functioning here were also lacking the toilet facilities for the

female students. “In aided 8978 schools did not have the toilet facilities for its female students while only

8979 such schools were providing the facilities to the student’s.”

It also states that in an overall situation of all schools of Jammu and Kashmir, 11 percent of the schools were

lacking the toilet facilities for the female students and staff that includes all the government, private, aided

and other schools.