20 Cops to man Terror Monitoring Group in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 25: The government on Wednesday ordered the creation of 20 posts for the establishment of a Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in Jammu & Kashmir Police.

According to an order, a sanction has been made with reference to the Administrative Council decision taken on January 22 this year.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 20 posts in different categories for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in J&K Police,” reads the order.

As per the order, the sanction has been given for the creation of one post of Senior Superintendent of Police, six posts each of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspector and Head Constable and one Follower post.