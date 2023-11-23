2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Wednesday said to have arrested two terrorist associates of LeT along NHW Bypass.

Srinagar Police on Tuesday received information about the movement of suspected terrorists along NHW Bypass. Upon this information, a joint team of Srinagar Police and QRT of CRPF set up a strong checkpoint near Sham Lal Petrol Pump, N R Colony at NHW Bypass, a police spokesman said in a statement.

During naka checking, a white-coloured Santro car bearing registration number JK09A-2788 coming from Parimpora and headed towards Tengpora tried to flee from the spot upon seeing the police party at the checkpoint. However, they were apprehended tactfully, police said.

During the search, two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Mumtaz Ahmad Lone son of Gh Qadir Lone resident of Trehgam Kupwara and Jahangir Ahmad Lone son of Gh Mohidin Lone resident of Trehgam Kupwara were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 02 Pistols, 04 magazines, 02 filler magazines and 08 grenades were recovered from their possession, police said.

In this connection, police said that a case under FIR number 128/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Batmaloo and investigation has been initiated.