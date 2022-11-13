2 non-local labourers injured

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Two non-local labourers were injured in militants firing in the Rakh Moomin area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this evening.

A police official said that this evening militants fired upon two non-local labourers. Both have received bullet wounds and were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

They have been identified as Prasad and Govind, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Their condition is stated to be out of danger.