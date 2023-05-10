2 LeT militant associates arrested in Shopian

Srinagar, May 09 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the security forces have arrested two militant associates linked with LeT in Shopian and recovered incriminating materials, IED, arms & ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

“During the course of investigation of Case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police alongwith Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) today arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Hamid Ganie resident of Borihalan Shopian,” a police spokesman said.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 pistol,01 pistol magazine, 04 pistol rounds, 01 silencer, 01 IED, 01 remote control, 02 batteries, 01 empty magazine of AK 47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure, police said.