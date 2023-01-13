2 labourers from Kishtwar die in Ganderbal avalanche Both worked on a tunnel project; other workers shifted to safer places

Gandarbal, Jan 12 (KNO): The bodies of two labourers
who got buried under the debris after an avalanche hit the
Sarbal area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Thursday
morning, were recovered. Both were found dead.
An official told that Sandeep Singh, son of Munshi Ram
and Bala Krishna, son of Bansi Lal, both residents of
Kishtwar were killed in an avalanche. They were working
at the Megha tunnel project, he said.
The bodies were sent to the mortuary PHC Sonamarg for
medico-legal formalities.
Earlier, soon after the avalanche, police, army, SDRF,
Beacon and the Megha tunnel project team launched a
rescue operation. The area was closed for the time being
as a precautionary measure and the residents were
advised to stay indoors and not to venture out
unnecessarily, the official said.
Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure the safety of workers in
the Baltal area, Additional District Development
Commissioner Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad, while talking
to KNO, said that all workers have been shifted to safer
places.
According to Ahmad, 1275 workers employed by the
company have been relocated so far. The ADDC provided
an update on the retrieval of two missing workers. He said
the bodies of the missing workers were located through
the use of one worker's mobile phone.
“We were tracking both the workers since we received the
missing report, and around the evening we could track one
of the workers through his mobile phone. Soon after some
time we retrieved another body, and hence both the
missing dead bodies were retrieved,” he said.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of
safety measures for workers in potentially hazardous
areas. The district administration has assured the public
that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the well-
being of workers in the area.
Police statement
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson in a statement issued
said, “The snow avalanche triggered today from the upper
reaches of the Ranga Morh and accumulated at Sarbal
area of Sonamarg. Initially, no report of loss of life and
property was there. However, later on, when the snow
settled, the management of Megha tunnel company
reported that two labourers of their company have
reportedly gone missing and got buried under the snow.”
The site was still vulnerable as small snow slides were
still coming from the top of the hill. After strenuous efforts,
one dead body recovered from the snow. The deceased is
identified as Sandeep Kumar S/O Munshi Ram R/O Sara
Padar Kishtwar.”
After some time, another missing person’s body was
recovered from the site and the deceased has been
identified as Bala Krishna, S/O Bansi Lal, R/O Gara Padar
Kishtwar, the spokesperson said, adding that both missing
bodies have been recovered by the rescue and search
teams.
LG expresses anguish
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha
expressed anguish over the avalanche incident.
Taking to Twitter, the LG wrote, “I am deeply anguished to
learn of the unfortunate incident of snow avalanche at
Sonamarg in which a precious life has been lost. Army,
Police & SDRF teams are engaged in search & rescue
operation. Directed the district administration to provide all
necessary assistance to the affected persons.”