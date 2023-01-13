2 labourers from Kishtwar die in Ganderbal avalanche Both worked on a tunnel project; other workers shifted to safer places

Gandarbal, Jan 12 (KNO): The bodies of two labourers

who got buried under the debris after an avalanche hit the

Sarbal area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Thursday

morning, were recovered. Both were found dead.

An official told that Sandeep Singh, son of Munshi Ram

and Bala Krishna, son of Bansi Lal, both residents of

Kishtwar were killed in an avalanche. They were working

at the Megha tunnel project, he said.

The bodies were sent to the mortuary PHC Sonamarg for

medico-legal formalities.

Earlier, soon after the avalanche, police, army, SDRF,

Beacon and the Megha tunnel project team launched a

rescue operation. The area was closed for the time being

as a precautionary measure and the residents were

advised to stay indoors and not to venture out

unnecessarily, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure the safety of workers in

the Baltal area, Additional District Development

Commissioner Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad, while talking

to KNO, said that all workers have been shifted to safer

places.

According to Ahmad, 1275 workers employed by the

company have been relocated so far. The ADDC provided

an update on the retrieval of two missing workers. He said

the bodies of the missing workers were located through

the use of one worker's mobile phone.

“We were tracking both the workers since we received the

missing report, and around the evening we could track one

of the workers through his mobile phone. Soon after some

time we retrieved another body, and hence both the

missing dead bodies were retrieved,” he said.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of

safety measures for workers in potentially hazardous

areas. The district administration has assured the public

that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the well-

being of workers in the area.

Police statement

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson in a statement issued

said, “The snow avalanche triggered today from the upper

reaches of the Ranga Morh and accumulated at Sarbal

area of Sonamarg. Initially, no report of loss of life and

property was there. However, later on, when the snow

settled, the management of Megha tunnel company

reported that two labourers of their company have

reportedly gone missing and got buried under the snow.”

The site was still vulnerable as small snow slides were

still coming from the top of the hill. After strenuous efforts,

one dead body recovered from the snow. The deceased is

identified as Sandeep Kumar S/O Munshi Ram R/O Sara

Padar Kishtwar.”

After some time, another missing person’s body was

recovered from the site and the deceased has been

identified as Bala Krishna, S/O Bansi Lal, R/O Gara Padar

Kishtwar, the spokesperson said, adding that both missing

bodies have been recovered by the rescue and search

teams.

LG expresses anguish

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha

expressed anguish over the avalanche incident.

Taking to Twitter, the LG wrote, “I am deeply anguished to

learn of the unfortunate incident of snow avalanche at

Sonamarg in which a precious life has been lost. Army,

Police & SDRF teams are engaged in search & rescue

operation. Directed the district administration to provide all

necessary assistance to the affected persons.”