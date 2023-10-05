2 Hizb militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Oct 4: Security forces shot dead two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Police said.

The gun battle erupted at Kujjar area of Kulgam during a cordon and a search operation that was launched following an input about the presence of militants.

The police said as the joint team of security forces reached a particular spot, the hiding militants resorted to indiscriminate firing and the security forces retaliated effectively.

“During the exchange of fire two terrorist were killed,” police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the two slain were from Kulgam district and were affiliated with Hizb.

“Killed terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit HM,” ADGP was quoted in a police post on X.

He added that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including two AK rifles were recovered from the encounter site.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in the last four days. On October 30, two heavily armed militants were killed in a counter infiltration operation in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.