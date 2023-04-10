2 female drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla: Police

BARAMULLA, Apr 10 : Two female drug peddlers were arrested during routine patrolling in Baramulla, police said Monday. Both the drug peddlers were arrested along with 200/grams of contraband Charas-like substances. Reports said that Police, under the supervision of Sh Sajjad Bukhari-JKPS, DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by DySP Prob. Naveed Ahmad Qazi, SHO PS Baramulla arrested female Drug Peddlers namely Shakeela Begum W/O Bashir Ahmad Sheikh & Muskaan Bano W/O Irfan Ahmad Sheikh both residents of Dewanbagh Baramulla during routine patrolling near R&B Office Baramulla who was coming from Dewanbagh towards Main Chowk Baramulla and upon seeing the naka party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During their personal search, 200 grams of contraband Charas-like substance was recovered from then and were taken into custody immediately. The case under NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations set in motion.