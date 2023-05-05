2 dead, 5 injured in fire incident at Sanasar Tourist Spot

Magisterial probe ordered; LG expresses grief

Jammu Tawi, May 04: Two persons were killed and five suffered critical injuries in a major fire that broke out in a hotel in Sanasar Tourist Spot in Ramban district of Jammu Kashmir.

District Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam told, that a fire broke out in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar in which two people have died and five got critical burn injuries.

“One Delhi based tourist has been rescued while the injured (all from J&K) have been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Fire tenders along with locals and police were pressed into service to douse off the blaze, which was timely brought control and prevented from spreading to nearby structures.

He added that a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban Harbans Lal Sharma has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of fire. Police sources however, identified one of the deceased as Raman, resident of Samba district, a hotel staff.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in fire accident at a hotel.