2.5 lakh ‘undeserving’ candidates got govt jobs in past: J&K chief secretary

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary on Thursday claimed that 2.5 lakh ‘undeserving' candidates were provided jobs in the union territory through backdoor in the past, saying that now government jobs are only being given to deserving candidates.

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was speaking during a public function in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. However, he did not name any person or political party responsible for making these backdoor appointments.

Mehta had served in J&K in various capacities since the early 90's and this year, he will retire from the top post.



Mehta, highlighting the transparency adopted during the rule of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said that 30,000 people got jobs in J&K in a transparent manner.



“I am pained to say that 2.5 lakh undeserving people got government jobs in J&K through backdoor in the past,” he said at function which was also attended by Lt governor Sinha.



Mehta said that nowadays jobs are being provided on merit to those only who deserve it. “Now there are no more back-door appointments.”

He also clarified that government recruitment process has been stopped in J&K. “These lies are being spread by people with vested interest.”



People's Conference general secretary and former minister Imran Reza Ansari asked the chief secretary to come with proof if any back-door appointments have been made in J&K.



PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said, “To hide their own incompetence to conduct free and fair exams or giving relief to the aspirants, the administration is busy in mudslinging campaign.”



He said that there is a scam in recruitment process of various departments, including fire services, JKPSI, junior engineers and finance assistants, post 2019.