1st woman medical officer of Army to be deployed at Siachen

Srinagar, Dec 5: In a significant step in gender inclusion within the Indian Army, Captain Geetika Koul of the Snow Leopard Brigade has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen.

She was deployed at the Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School, to get acclimatised before getting inducted at the icy glacier. The temperatures are usually beyond minus 30-degree Celsius at the glacier in January.

“Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer of the #IndianArmy to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, #Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School,”Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army said in a social media post.

A former Army officer who has served in Ladakh said the training and acclimatisation helps the soldiers withstand the tough terrain and weather conditions at the Glacier.