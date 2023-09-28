1st fully electric BMW iX1 launched in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The first fully electric BMW iX1 has been launched in India today. With this, the most successful BMW luxury sports activity vehicle – the X1 – becomes the first in its segment to offer a new electric avatar in addition to the petrol and diesel drivetrains.

Available as a completely built-up unit, the first fully electric BMW iX1 can be exclusively booked online at shop.bmw.in. Deliveries start from October onwards. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India's electric offensive started ahead of time.

The foundation of our success and leadership in the luxury electric car market is built on a powerful product strategy complimented by the most diverse electric portfolio in the segment. The latest in this series is the electrification of the highly successful BMW X1, which also makes it the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in its segment to offer unmatched ‘Power of Choice' for all customers preferences – petrol, diesel and electric!

The fact that every BMW electric car comes with a complimentary wallbox charger and that we have opened up 24×7 access to our best fast charging network in 35 cities for customers of other brands as well is a step to accelerate electric adoption in the market.

We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products like the first fully electric BMW iX1.” Pawah added, “The first fully electric BMW iX1 is a game-changer for its segment. Inspired by confidence and determination, the iX1 fulfills the expectations of a SAV in a purely electric way, bringing together instantly accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility with zero emissions.

The latest BMW eDrive technology, sharp design, across-the-board sustainability and cutting-edge digitalisation shape the iX1's winning personality and electrify every adventure that awaits you.

India's external debt at $629.1 bn at June-end

September 28, 2023

India's external debt rose marginally to $629.1 billion at June-end 2023, although the debt-GDP ratio declined, according to a Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

The debt rose by about $4.7 billion from $624.3 billion at March-end.

“The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 18.6 per cent at end-June 2023 from 18.8 per cent at end-March 2023,” RBI said.

Valuation effect due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis the major currencies such as yen and SDR amounted to $3.1 billion.

US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 54.4 per cent at end-June 2023, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.4 per cent), SDR (5.9 per cent), yen (5.7 per cent), and the euro (3.0 per cent).

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $7.8 billion instead of $4.7 billion at end-June 2023 over end-March 2023, the central bank said.

According to the data, at end-June 2023, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at $505.5 billion, recording an increase of $9.6 billion over its level at end of the preceding quarter.

The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 19.6 per cent at end-June 2023 from 20.6 per cent at end-March 2023.

RBI further said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at end-June 2023.

The share of outstanding debt of non-financial corporations in total external debt was the highest at 39.8 per cent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (except the central bank) (26.6 per cent), general government (21.1 per cent) and other financial corporations (7.6 per cent).

The iX1 is a natural match for emerging pioneers who like to stay ahead of the curve and break all paradigms to charge ahead and exceed in their choices." The ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is INR 66,90,000.