1st batch of Buddha Amarnath Yatra flagged off

Jammu Tawi, Aug 18: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, flagged off the first batch of 1338 pilgrims of the Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra here from Yatri Niwas base camp on Friday.

The pilgrims, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev', left the base camp in a fleet of 29 vehicles. The first batch was comprised of 911 males, 407 females, and 20 children.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other sister agencies, have made elaborate security arrangements for the pilgrimage. ADGP Mukesh Singh has advocated for coordination among all security agencies for a smooth and incident-free yatra.

“Ensure that proper coordination is maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic, and Security Wings in their respective districts and areas of responsibility, including ROP, for a smooth and incident-free Budha Amar Nath Yatra,” Singh had said in view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of Jammu Zone.

Surrounded by Loran Valley, Baba Buddha Amarnath is situated in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and is 290 km from Jammu. It is located 4600 feet above sea level alongside the river Pulasti.

As per the belief, the yatra of Baba Amarnath is believed to be incomplete without visiting Baba Buddha Amarnath.

Moreover, at the flagging off ceremony, Vinayak Rao Deshpande, Central General Secretary, VHP, Mukesh Khanderkar, North India General Secretary, VHP, Rajesh Gupta, Working President, Vishav Hindu Parishad, J&K, were among those present.