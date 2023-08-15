19th Round of Indo-China Military Talks India for early resolution of issues in Depsang & Demchok in eastern Ladakh

Talks take place at Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control

New Delhi, August 14

India on Monday pressed for early disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh during a fresh round of high-level military talks with China, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian delegation at the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks especially called for the resolution of issues in Depsang Plains and Demchok, they said.

The talks took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

The people cited above said the military dialogue began at around 9.30 am and continued for around 10 hours.

There was no official word on the talks.

It is learnt that local military commanders of the two sides held talks on Sunday, a day ahead of the Corps Commander-level meeting.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The Indian delegation was headed by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the Commander of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps, while the Chinese team was led by the commander of the South Xinjiang military district.

In the 18th round of the military dialogue that was held on April 23, the Indian side strongly pressed for resolving the lingering issues at Depsang and Demchok.

The 19th round of military talks took place a week ahead of the BRICS summit in South Africa which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On July 24, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Johannesburg.

In its statement on the meeting, the MEA said Doval conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had “eroded strategic trust” and the public and political basis of the relationship.

It said the NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral ties.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.

The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and in the Gogra area.