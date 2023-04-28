1980’s like Bollywood era returning valley: LG

Says Admin expects 2 Crore tourist arrivals this year

Srinagar, Apr 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that 1980's like wonderful era of Bollywood is returning to Jammu & Kashmir with the support of the people.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function in Sumbal, LG Sinha said that over the years around 300 movies have been shot in Kashmir. He also said that this year, the J&K administration is expecting the arrival of two crore tourists which will be record breaking.

He said yesterday famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani came to meet him and Shah Rukh Khan is also in the Valley for movie shooting, which is the testimony of the ground situation here.

LG Sinha said the wonderful era of 1980's is returning to Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the people.

“The return of Bollywood will help in employment generation and improve the economic condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Speaking at another function at Sempora, the LG said that the government is expecting a record break tourist footfall of over 2 crore this year.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function in Sempora, LG Sinha, said that last year, a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.

“We are breaking our own records as we are expecting a footfall of over 2 crore tourists this year,” he said.

Earlier, LG Sinha attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the medical college and hospital of Milli Trust.

While praising the trust, he said that more than 150 students, who were pursuing their studies outside, can pursue their studies here now.

He added that such projects will help in increasing the investments and employment avenues.