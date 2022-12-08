180 militants, 31 civilians as many Security personnel killed in J&K this year: MHA ‘

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home

Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said 180 militants have

been killed in Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with

security forces this year so far.

Nityanand Rai, while informing the Rajya Sabha said that

that 62 security forces personnel including 31 civilian were

also killed during the current year.

He said added 123 militancy-related incidents took place

in J&K during the current year with 31 security forces

personnel and 31 civilian being killed.

He also said 8 journalists working with Srinagar based

local newspapers received threat through "Kashmir Fight"

blog and 4 journalists had also resigned.

"In this regard a case has been registered in Shergari

Police Station, Srinagar,” he added.

He futher said the government has taken several steps to

protect the lives of people including media persons from

threats and attacks as under proactive security

arrangements security grid which includes Police, Army,

CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across

J&K to thwart any threat or attempt at the hands of

militants or their handlers.