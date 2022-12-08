180 militants, 31 civilians as many Security personnel killed in J&K this year: MHA ‘

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home
Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said 180 militants have
been killed in Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with
security forces this year so far.
Nityanand Rai, while informing the Rajya Sabha said that
that 62 security forces personnel including 31 civilian were
also killed during the current year.
He said added 123 militancy-related incidents took place
in J&K during the current year with 31 security forces
personnel and 31 civilian being killed.
He also said 8 journalists working with Srinagar based
local newspapers received threat through "Kashmir Fight"
blog and 4 journalists had also resigned.
"In this regard a case has been registered in Shergari
Police Station, Srinagar,” he added.
He futher said the government has taken several steps to
protect the lives of people including media persons from
threats and attacks as under proactive security
arrangements security grid which includes Police, Army,
CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across
J&K to thwart any threat or attempt at the hands of
militants or their handlers.
