17000 landless tribal to get five Marla land under PMAY: LG

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Friday that the UT Administration will provide five marla land to the 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) eligible landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days.

Addressing the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' celebration here at the Convention Centre, Sinha said that the iconic week event is dedicated to the memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, brave tribal freedom fighters, and to celebrate and commemorate the glorious history of tribal communities, culture, and achievements.

Sinha paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other great tribal personalities and lauded the significant contribution of tribal communities in nation-building.

“It is our topmost priority to safeguard the rights and benefits extended to all the tribal communities. The administration is committed to ensure that the tribal population in Jammu and Kashmir enjoys equitable benefits of growth,” he said.

At the Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah event, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration for the welfare and development of tribal communities over the past few years.

Community and individual forest rights, self-help groups for forest produce, and support for new enterprises had a transformative impact in tribal areas.

The J&K Administration has taken concrete steps for the economic empowerment of tribal communities through sheep farms, dairy units, and the Tri-Wool Project, he said.

“We have expanded and made educational opportunities accessible to all tribal communities, including the migratory population. Construction of new tribal hostels, smart schools, Eklavya, coaching facilities for competitive exams, skill development programmes have started showing results in overall development,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to achieve saturation of government flagship schemes and reach out to all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will ensure no tribal family is left out of the journey of development and progress,” he said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the artists for promoting the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anand Jain, IGP Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior officers and members of tribal communities in large numbers were present.