Srinagar, Dec 26: The Jammu and Kashmir
government on Monday constituted a 16-member
committee to oversee the preparations related to the
G20 event in the Union territory.
According to an order, the committee will be headed by
the Financial Commissioner (additional chief secretary),
home department, J&K.
“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating
countries/organizations to the Union territory of Jammu
and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the
constitution of Committee to oversee the preparations
related to G20 event in the Union territory of Jammu and
Kashmir,” reads the order.
16-member panel set up to oversee preparations for G20 event in J&K
