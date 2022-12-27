16-member panel set up to oversee preparations for G20 event in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 26: The Jammu and Kashmir

government on Monday constituted a 16-member

committee to oversee the preparations related to the

G20 event in the Union territory.

According to an order, the committee will be headed by

the Financial Commissioner (additional chief secretary),

home department, J&K.

“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating

countries/organizations to the Union territory of Jammu

and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the

constitution of Committee to oversee the preparations

related to G20 event in the Union territory of Jammu and

Kashmir,” reads the order.