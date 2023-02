Udhampur, Feb 10 : At least 16 persons were injured after a bus met with an accident in Moungri area of Udhampur district on Friday morning, an official said.

An official told that the bus was on way from Udhampur to Moungri when it skidded off the road near Gulabagan.

He said 16 passengers who were board were injured in the accident.

He said rescue teams have rushed to the spot and injured were being shifted to hospital for treatment.