15,000 posts filled In J&K Govt Departments in 3 Years: SSB

JAMMU, Dec 18: More than 15,000 vacancies in various government departments were filled in three years while

the selection process for 8,000 more was in progress, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) chairman

Rajesh Sharma said.

He said court litigation by aggrieved candidates is one of the major factors for the delay in the recruitment process.

”Against last year’s figure of 9,300, this year the SSB filled 4500 posts in various government departments and 3,400

among them are class-IV posts. A total of 1,500 posts were filled up in the year 2020,” Sharma said here.

He said the candidates selected for the class-IV posts under phase two were handed over appointment letters at

special ‘Rozgar melas’ presided by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar and Chief Secretary Arun K Mehta in Jammu

recently.

Under the first phase, more than 5,000 deserving candidates were given appointment letters last year after the

government mandated the Jammu and Kashmir SSB to make recommendations for class-IV recruitments in all

departments.

The SSB chairman said a list of 1,600 junior assistants is ready with the board but it is withheld due to a litigation

pending in the tribunal. ”Once the judgement is delivered, the result will be declared.” Sharma, who took over as

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board chairman in May and oversaw its overhauling following a scam, said

almost 8,000 more posts in different departments are available for recruitment.

In July, Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Manoj Sinha cancelled exams for recruitment of police sub-

inspectors, junior engineers and finance account assistants following allegations of paper leaks and malpractices. The

CBI, which is investigating the sub-inspector recruitment scam, filed a charge sheet on November 12 against 24

arrested persons, including a BSF commandant.

”Work to fill up 1,400 vacant posts in the health and medical education department is likely to be completed very

soon. Another 1,150 posts of junior engineers were advertised, for which 15,000 applications have been received,”

Sharma said.

He said 1,500 more posts have come up for advertisement. ”There are certain doubts about the recruitment rules.

Once these are cleared in consultation with the departments concerned, necessary steps will be taken to fill up the

vacancies.” ”There were some unforeseen events like the outbreak of COVID-19 (in 2020) and exam cancellation. But

the major factor for the slow pace of the recruitment process is the litigations by the aggrieved candidates,” Sharma

said.

Referring to various steps taken by the board, including third-party audit and installing low-frequency jammers, the

SSB chairman said all loopholes have been plugged, ensuring that selections are made in a fair manner and without

any favour.

”The Lt Governor has made it clear time and again that the process for recruitment in government departments

would be transparent with zero tolerance to any corrupt practices,” he said.

Seeking the support of job aspirants, the officer said anyone with any complaint should directly approach the SSB

and seek clarification or raise their concerns.

”We want students to come forward whenever they get any credible information about any type of malpractice. We

are determined to make the recruitment process neat and clean to ensure justice with deserving candidates,” he

said. (Agencies)