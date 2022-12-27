15 kg IED recovered in Udhampur

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: A major tragedy was averted on

Monday following recovery of an improvised explosive

device weighing around 15 kgs in Basantghar area of

Udhampur district, police said here.

An official told that the IED was recovered after a

specific input generated by police.

He said along with the IED, a coded sheet, five

detonators witn 300-400 gms of RDX and 7 cartridges of

7.62 mm were also recovered.

He said a letter pad page of LeT outfit was also

recovered near the site.

The official said a case FIR NO. 47/2022 U/S 4/5

explosive act & 16/18/23 UAPA act has been registered

at police station Basantgarh.