15 kg IED recovered in Udhampur

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26: A major tragedy was averted on
Monday following recovery of an improvised explosive
device weighing around 15 kgs in Basantghar area of
Udhampur district, police said here.
An official told that the IED was recovered after a
specific input generated by police.
He said along with the IED, a coded sheet, five
detonators witn 300-400 gms of RDX and 7 cartridges of
7.62 mm were also recovered.
He said a letter pad page of LeT outfit was also
recovered near the site.
The official said a case FIR NO. 47/2022 U/S 4/5
explosive act & 16/18/23 UAPA act has been registered
at police station Basantgarh.