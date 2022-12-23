1,472 posts of IAS, 864 of IPS officers were vacant till Jan 1 last: Centre

NEW DELHI, Dec 22: A total of 1,472 posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 864 posts of

Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were vacant till January 1 this year, the Ministry of Personnel informed the

Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The sanctioned strength of the IAS and IPS officers is 6,789 and 4,984 respectively.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the direct recruitment to IAS and IPS is

made on the basis of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted annually by the Union Public Service

Commission (UPSC).

“Requisitions are sought by the central government from the state cadres and joint cadres for filling up these

vacancies on the basis of a particular CSE,” he said.

He said the induction of officers in IAS and IPS from state services is done by the Central government in

consultation with the state governments concerned and on the recommendations of Union Public Service

Commission (UPSC).

The Minister also shared data that shows maximum of 133 vacancies of IAS posts in Bihar followed by 92 in

Uttar Pradesh, 84 in Madhya Pradesh, 83 in Kerala, 79 each in Jammu and Kashmir as well as West Bengal, 75

in AGMUT, 74 in Maharashtra, 70 each in Jharkhand and Assam-Meghalaya, 63 in Odisha, 53 in Tamil Nadu, 52

each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 44 in Telangana, 42 in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, 40 in Tripura, 37 in

Haryana, 36 each in Uttarakhand and Nagaland, 32 in Manipur, 29 in Himachal Pradesh, 27 in Chhattisgarh and

10 in Sikkim.

The data also shows maximum of 75 vacancies of IPS posts each in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, 68 in Jammu and

Kashmir, 58 in Madhya Pradesh, 56 in Kerala, 52 each in Gujarat and West Bengal, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 41 in

Maharashtra, 36 in Jharkhand, 35 in Assam-Meghalaya, 30 in Manipur, 24 in Karnataka, 23 in Chhattisgarh, 21

each in Rajasthan and Punjab, 20 in AGMUT, 19 each in Bihar and Tripura, nine in Himachal Pradesh, four in

Uttarakhand and three in Sikkim.