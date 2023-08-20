13th District Srinagar Taekwondo Championship commences

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Aug 20: The 13th District Srinagar Taekwondo Championship commenced at Multipurpose Indoor Hall Pologround, Srinagar here today. The championship is being held under the My Youth My Pride.

The cadets and sub-Junior athletes in both male and female categories demonstrated prowess of combative skills on the inaugural day. More than 150 players competed in different weight categories from various affiliated schools and clubs of Srinagar district.

The Under Secretary Forest Department and sports promoter, Rouf Ahmed Bhat presided over the function as the chief guest. While speaking on the occasion, Rouf Bhat congratulated all the participants for taking part in the said championship and applauded the role of J&K Sports Council and J&K Taekwondo Association in uplifting the Taekwondo sport in the UT.

Others present on the occasion included Nissar Hussain Vice President and Secretary, Taekwondo Association district unit Srinagar.

The Technical Team, who made fair play decisions throughout the championship, was led by the international referee, Master Atul Pangotra. Among others present in the referee panel included Rohit Sharma, Suhail Khan, Shah Faiq, Musadiq, Faizan Ahmad, Tanveer, Adeeba, Aqib Gulzar, and Suhail Ahmed.