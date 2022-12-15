Northlines

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 15: Government SPMR College of Commerce bagged the overall trophy in the Inter-College Boxing Tournament of the Cluster University of

Jammu (CLUJ) held at MA Stadium, here today.

The Commerce College team clinched three gold, one silver and three bronze. On return, the trophy winner boxers were complimented by the Principal of

the College, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma in the presence of Convenor Sports, Prof. Shafkat Jahangir, team incharge, Prof. Harpreet Kour and Physical

Director, Malik Aijaz Iqbal.

Medal Winners: Akash Singh, Prajwal Jamwal and Rohit Kumar (all Gold), Abhi Sharma (Silver) and Parth Khajurai, Ankush Kotwal and Ayush Virdi (all

Bronze).