NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Great Lakes Institute of Management, true to its tagline of ‘Global mindset, Indian roots’ organised a

conference – Indian Women and Paid Work, choices, opportunities and constraints on December 9th and 10th in their

Chennai premises.

Helmed by Vidya Mahambare of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai and Sowmya Dhanaraj of Good

Business Lab, the event saw the participation of 100 people in both modes (direct and online) in spite of rough weather. The

conference deliberated on the constraints which stop women from developing their full economic potential and discussed

ways to bring about change to lower barriers to Indian women’s effective participation in the labour market. Participants

were allowed to attend the conference in both direct and online modes, by paying a nominal fee.

The first day of the conference started off with an inaugural speech by K Santhakumari, regional vice-president of the

International Federation of Women Lawyers and the former president of the All-India Federation of Women Lawyers.

While thanking the chief guest for her insightful and inspiring speech, Professor Suresh Ramanathan, Dean and

principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai highlighted the steps taken by the institution to empower women.

He said they have a Centre for Women Leadership and said “We do our best to support women to get back to office after a

break,”.

Secondly, Farzana Afridi of Indian Statistical Institute (Delhi) and National University of Singapore spoke about the

networks, gender norms and women’s labour supply: Experimental evidence using a job search platform, in the keynote

lecture.

This was followed by a session on job search to climb up the ladder which was chaired by Divya Pandey of International

Initiative for Impact Evaluation. Srinivasan Murali of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore; Anant Ahuja of Good

Business Lab and Shahi Exports; J V Meenakshi of Delhi School of Economics; Sangeeta Bansal of Jawaharlal Nehru

University and Brinda Viswanathan, Madras School of Economics presented papers which was followed by open

discussion.

Ashwini Deshpande, Ashoka University and Institute of Labour Economics, (Bonn), spoke about the structural change

and the decline in female labour force participation in India. She focussed on how illiterate and highly educated women are

employable and are employed but the women who fall in the middle with 8, 10th or 12th standards as qualification fall out of

the labour market.

A session in Gender, Health and Crime was chaired by Shreya Biswas of Birla Institute of Technology and Science,

Pilani, Hyderabad. Anuja Jayaraman, Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action and Aditi Bhowmick, Data

development Lab, University of Yale presented papers related to this topic.

The second day of the conference started off with a session on social norms and paid work chaired by Brinda

Viswanathan, Madras School of Economics, Chennai. Rosa Abraham of Azim Premji University; Nishant Anjum of

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi; Rahul Lahoti of UNU-WIDER, Helseinki; Hema Swaminathan of Indian Institute of

Management, Bangalore; Madhulika Khanna of Amazon and Divya Pandey of International Initiative for Impact Evaluation

participated. Purna Banerjee of Reserve Bank of India and Shreya Biswas of

Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences, Pilani and Debojyoti Mazumder of Reserve Bank of India presented papers on

related topics.

The session on empowering women was chaired by Srinivasan Murali of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Maya Vengurlekar of Crisil Foundation; Rukmini S, an independent data journalist and Kalpana K of Indian Institute of

Technology, Madras presented papers on related topics.