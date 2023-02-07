13 Kanals forest land illegally occupied by ex-minister Taj Mohiuddin retrieved

Shopian, Feb 06 (KNO): The authorities on Monday said it retrieved over 13 Kanals of forest land illegally occupied by former minister and now a DAP leader during the ongoing eviction drive in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official told that a revenue department team along with forest department retrieved 13 Kanal and 16 Marlas forest land from former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-din in Sedow area of Shopian.

He said that around 35 Kanals of land was there of which 13 Kanals and 16 Marlas were found illegally occupied by the former minister.