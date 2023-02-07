13 Kanals forest land illegally occupied by ex-minister Taj Mohiuddin retrieved

By Northlines -

Shopian, Feb 06 (KNO): The authorities on Monday said it retrieved over 13 Kanals of forest land illegally occupied by former minister and now a DAP leader during the ongoing eviction drive in south ’s Shopian district.

An official told that a revenue department team along with forest department retrieved 13 Kanal and 16 Marlas forest land from former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-din in Sedow area of Shopian.

He said that around 35 Kanals of land was there of which 13 Kanals and 16 Marlas were found illegally occupied by the former minister.

SHARE
Previous articleCS gives clarion call to wage war on drugs, focus on rehabilitation
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR