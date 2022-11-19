120 students crowded in 3 rooms in Middle School in Bandipora

Students suffer as school resorts to shift-wise

classwork, says a staffer

Sajid Raina

Bandipora, Nov 18: The merger of five government

schools into a single girls middle school in northern

Kashmir's Bandipora district has triggered “overcrowding”

in classrooms.

Details available with us revealed that the four primary

schools and one middle were merged with Girls Middle

School Ajar, which is about half a kilometre from the

district headquarters. Running out of three rooms, the

Middle School, headless for the last many years,

accommodated 120 students.

"Now we are asking students to attend the school shift-

wise. We know it will affect the students but we have no

option," teacher told KNO.

Parents of students are equally worried over the state of

affairs. They claim the problem has not been addressed

despite their repeated requests to the government.

"We are unable to understand that despite so many

schemes and slogans to provide education to all, why are

the authorities spoiling the future of our children? '' asked

a group of parents whose wards are admitted in the

school.

Students said that the building is not safe as water from

adjoining streams seeps into classrooms while demanding

a new building for the school.

An official said they will address the issue soon.