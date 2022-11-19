120 students crowded in 3 rooms in Middle School in Bandipora

Students suffer as school resorts to shift-wise
classwork, says a staffer
Sajid Raina
Bandipora, Nov 18: The merger of five government
schools into a single girls middle school in northern
Kashmir's Bandipora district has triggered “overcrowding”
in classrooms.
Details available with us revealed that the four primary
schools and one middle were merged with Girls Middle
School Ajar, which is about half a kilometre from the
district headquarters. Running out of three rooms, the
Middle School, headless for the last many years,
accommodated 120 students.
"Now we are asking students to attend the school shift-
wise. We know it will affect the students but we have no
option," teacher told KNO.
Parents of students are equally worried over the state of
affairs. They claim the problem has not been addressed
despite their repeated requests to the government.
"We are unable to understand that despite so many
schemes and slogans to provide education to all, why are
the authorities spoiling the future of our children? '' asked
a group of parents whose wards are admitted in the
school.
Students said that the building is not safe as water from
adjoining streams seeps into classrooms while demanding
a new building for the school.
An official said they will address the issue soon.