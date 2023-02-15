120-mm mortar shell destroyed in Poonch

, Feb 14: A 120-mm mortar shell was destroyed Tuesday in a controlled explosion by Army experts after it was found in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and ’s Poonch district, officials said.

The old mortar shell was found during road construction work between Islamabad and Shahpur in Bandi Chachi by the Border Roads Organisation around 1:15 pm, the officials said.

They said the concerned army unit was informed and the shell was destroyed under a controlled mechanism.

