12 students injured as school bus meets with accident

RAJOURI, May 12: At least twelve students were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district on Friday.

Official sources said that school Bus of TMT School Nowshera met with an accident near Rani Badetar Road Chingus under the jurisdiction of police station Rajouri.

Twelve students travelling in the bus were injured and shifted to local health institute. Later one student having suffered multiple leg fractures has been shifted to SDH Nowshera.

A police officer said that a case has been registered with regard to the incident.