12 Injured As Mini-Bus Skids Off Road In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, May 13: 12 people were injured after a mini-bus skidded off road in Dalwas area of Ramban district on Saturday.

An official said that the mini-bus was on way to Ramban from Batote when the accident took place in Dalwas area.

He said in the incident 12 people suffered injuries and they have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.