12 districts take part in J&K Judo Champ

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 04: The day-long J&K UT Judo Championship in two age groups of Sub-Junior and Cadet groups, organised by the Judo Association of J&K, concluded today at Judo Hall, Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here. Around 180 judokas from 12 districts of J&K participated in this competition which held under the aegis of J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association. Sports Officer of the Sports Council, Nusrat Gazala was the chief Guest, who presented medals. Gourav Gupta, general secretary Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu and Dr Jagandeep Singh (Physiotherapist) were guests of honour.

The bouts officiated by the technical penal including Suraj Bhan Singh, Arshi Nad, Vikas Dogra, Ritika Slathia, Shakti Gupta, Jugal Kishore, Danish Sharma, Rahil Shafi and Askhay Choudhary.

Prominent among others present were Satish Gupta, Vikas Gupta (vice president JFI), Suraj Sharma (general secretary), Varinder Dogra (CEO), Bhanu Partap (chairman selection committee) and Rajesh Verma. Munsih Chatwal was the organizing secretary of the event.

The Detailed Results

SUB JUNIOR GIRLS: 28 Kg: Suhani Sharma (Jammu), Ist. 32 Kg: Arushi Rajput (Reasi), Ist. 36 Kg: Taniya Thappa (Jammu), Ist and Akshara Sharma (Reasi), 2nd. 40 Kg: Baiza Tariq (Ganderbal), Ist; Nagam Preet Kour (Jammu), 2nd. 44 Kg: Aisha Hasan (Ganderbal), Ist; Someena Akhtar (Kathua), 2nd; Shivanshi

Thakur (Jammu) and Deepali (Udhampur), 3rd. 48 kg: Infa Farooq, Ist; Seeret Manjoor (Srinagar), 2nd; Priya Sharma (Udhampur) and Niharika Sharma (Jammu), 3rd. 52 Kg: Ishita Mahajan (Kathua), Ist; Duva Shabir (Srinagar), Ist; Ulkarshi Kesar (Jammu), 2nd and Tamana Devi (Samba), 3rd.

57 Kg: Zainab Ajaz (Srinagar), Ist; Harshita Gupta (Jammu), 2nd; Momina Fayaz (Ganderbal) and Divya Thakur (Samba), 3rd. Plus 57 Kg: Nirjala Kumari (Jammu), Ist; Riya Rani (Udhampur), 2nd; Atafa Irfan (Ganderbal) and Monika Sharma (Reasi), 3rd.

CADET GIRLS: 40 Kg: Fiza Akhtar (Reasi), Ist; Anjali (Jammu), 2nd and Nisha (Samba), 3rd. 44 Kg: Mansi Devi (Reasi), Ist; Kharikum Nisa (Srinagar), 2nd; Gudi Kumari (Jammu) and Saniya Hansa (Samba), 3rd. 48 Kg: Adan Arshid (Srinagar), Ist; Simran (Reasi), 2nd; Najeesa Hassan (Ganderbal) and Riya Choudhary (Samba), 3rd. 52 Kg: Azaan (Ganderbal), Ist; Meenakshi (Reasi), 2nd; Sonakshi (Jammu) and Sadaf Khatoon (Srinagar), 3rd. 57 Kg: Hadiya Shahid (Srinagar), Ist; Naziya Fatima (Ganderbal), 2nd. 63 kg: Talha Fayaz (Ganderbal), Ist; Sneha Sharma (Reasi), 2nd; Hibba (Srinagar) and Maithali Kotwal (Jammu), 3rd. 70 Kg: Nirali Sharma (Jammu), Ist; Humarie Shah (Srinagar), 2nd. Plus 70 Kg: Bindra Devi (Udhampur), Ist and Anshika Sharma (Jammu), 2nd.

CADET BOYS: 50 Kg: Hitesh Mehra (Jammu); Adnan Fayaz (Srinagar); Sunil Kumar (Udhampur) and Shakib (Reasi), 3rd. 55 Kg: Pardeep Singh (Udhampur), Ist Shah Mehfooz (Ganderbal), 2nd; Shah Nawaz (Jammu) and Shubam (Reasi), 3rd.60 Kg: Mir Hijma (Srinagr), Ist; Atul Sharma (Jammu), 2nd; Obidukah Khan (Ganderbal) and Naresh Singh (Reasi), 3rd. 66 Kg: Akshay Sharma (Jammu), Ist; Sunil Kumar (Reasi), 2nd; Mohd Numan (Srinagar) and Musa Ibram (Ganderbal), 3rd. 73 Kg: Vipul Kathua, Ist; Sunny Thakur (Jammu), 2nd; Prikshit Singh (Reasi ) and Musiaf Nazir (Srinagar), 3rd. 81 Kg: Arnav Gupta (Jammu), Ist; Lucky Bhagat (Reasi), 2nd and Mohd Hadi (Srinagar). 90 Kg: Rajat Chib (Jammu), Ist; Asrar Ahmed (Ganderbal), 2nd; Mosin Hamid (Srinagar) and Madhav (Reasi), 3rd. Plus 90 kg: Abdul Hanam, Ist.