11924 students in Jammu appear for Aakash BYJU’S National Scholarship Exam, ANTHE 2022

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Aakash BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, witnessed a stupendous turn out of

over 11924 students from the city of Jammu in the thirteenth edition of its flagship annual scholarship exam, Aakash

National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2022.

The institute received more than 25 Lakh registrations this year, the highest ever since ANTHE was launched in

2010.ANTHE 2022 was held in online mode from November 5 to 13, 2022 and offline mode on November 6 and 13 across

24 states and union territories in the country. Like the previous edition of ANTHE, five performers across Grades will be

awarded a free trip to NASA along with one parent.

The top ranked students will also be eligible for cash awards of up to INR 2 lakhs. The test carried a total of 90 marks

and comprised 35 multiple-choice questions that were based on grade and streams of aspirations of students. For Class

VII-IX students, the questions were from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X

students aspiring for medical studies, the exam covered Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability. For engineering

aspirants of the same class, it covered Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability.

Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions were from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology,

and for engineering aspirants from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The results of ANTHE 2022 will be declared on

27th November, 2022, for Class X-XII students, and on 29th November 2022, for Class VII-IX students.

On ANTHE 2022, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “We are overwhelmed by the

response received from across the country. Coaching makes a big difference to a student in obtaining a medical college

seat or entering the portals of IIT, NIT, or any other Central government-run college.

Our aim is to reach our high-value coaching programs to the untapped and the deserving

students anywhere in the country. ANTHE allows us to prepare students for NEET and JEE at their

own pace, wherever they are.”