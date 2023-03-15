119 Recruits Joined BSF To Take New Challenges On Borders

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: As many as 119 recruits joined the Border Security Force (BSF) as Constables (tradesmen) to take on new challenges on the borders. The recruits attended the passing out parade and attestation ceremony at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. The trainees hail from all over the Country joined the BSF as Seema Prahari to take new challenges on borders, a BSF statement said. P V Rama Sastry, Additional Director General BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh, was the Chief Guest on the occasion who inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF recruit constables.

Addressing the recruits, DG BSF whole heartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skills and coordination which was the high point of the parade.

He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

DG BSF congratulated, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarter BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of molding the tradesmen, as trained Seema Prahari, giving them self-confidence & turning them into disciplined Jawans. He wished the Recruits with a bright future in their life and service ahead. The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor training activities.

The parade was commanded by Ct/WC Deepak Kumar. Five trainees from the batch were adjudged best in different competitions and were presented with trophies.