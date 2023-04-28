11 tourists, local guide caught with fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Apr 27:

The authorities on Thursday caught 11 tourists and a local guide with fake and edited Gondola tickets at famous Ski Resort Gulmarg in Kashmir.

An official said that 11 tourists from Gujarat along with a local guide who had come to board the Gondola from Kongdori to Gulmarg were caught with fake and edited tickets.

He said they had reached Kongdori through ponies and had come to undertake return journey on fake and edited tickets. “To avoid inconvenience to tourists they were brought to Gulmarg through Gondola for investigation. Our officers Showkat Ahmad Bhat (incharge Project) and Pervaiz Ahmad Qureshi (incharge ticketing) completed the formalities and the case was accordingly handed over to incharge SHO Gulmarg Shakeel Ahmad Beigh,” he said.

He added that SHO initiated the investigation in the matter and arrested the culprit.

Meanwhile, the management of Gulmarg Gondola requested the general public and tourists in particular not to fall prey to touts who deceive them and provide them fake tickets.

“Gulmarg Gondola project has a defined capacity; as a result we have capped the number of tickets per day. The tickets are available online only and there are no other means. Travelling on edited and fake tickets is a punishable offence,” he said.