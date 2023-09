Chandigarh, Sep 13 : Eleven people were killed and several others injured as a truck rammed into a passenger bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

The bus was on its way from Pushkar to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 4.30am when the bus broke down on a bridge. The bus driver and some passengers were standing behind the bus when the speeding truck allegedly rammed into the vehicle.