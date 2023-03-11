1000 Hotel rooms identified for accommodation of PM Package employees at Srinagar

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: About one thousand hotel rooms have been identified for accommodation of PM Package employees in Srinagar.

The information was given in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, here today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Director Estates Department Kashmir; Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K Srinagar; Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Department Kashmir, Sr. Superintendent of Police Security Kashmir, ACR Srinagar and other officers.

The officers held a detailed discussion over the issues of accommodation, pattern of room sharing, security and other matters.

The meeting also deliberated over the accommodation charges to be paid to hoteliers per individual. Besides, the officers also discussed additional accommodation requirements in safe areas of Srinagar.

About 2200 PM Package employees are to be provided accommodation in Srinagar by Divisional Administration.