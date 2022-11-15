100 pc equity stake of JK Cements on sale

Srinagar, Nov 14: The Jammu and Kashmir government has

issued global invitation for comments on draft request for

proposal (RFP) for complete sale of Jammu and Kashmir

Cements Limited, a fully government owned cement company.

According to an advertisement notice, Jammu and Kashmir

government intends to sell complete equity stake of Jammu and

Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL) by way of strategic

disinvestment of the equity shareholding along with full

management control.

Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL) is a fully

government owned company under the Administrative Control of

Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Jammu

and Kashmir.

“It is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of cement

and has 1200 Ton per Day (TPD) of installed integrated cement

manufacturing facility in Khrew, Pulwama and a 300 Ton Per Day

(TPD) grinding unit in Samba. The company also has access to a

Limestone Mine in Khrew,” read the notice.

It stated that this disinvestment process is being implemented

through competitive bidding route.

“A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) along with draft

RFP can be downloaded by interested bidders from the websites

of Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and

Kashmir,” it added.

As per the notice interested Bidders who meet eligibility criteria

mentioned in the PIM may provide their comments on the draft

RFP. “Post the receipt of comments from interested bidders, the

Government of J&K would issue a final RFP to invite bids from

the interested bidders,” it reads.

It also said that interested bidders need to submit their comments

in electronic form via email on and in order to get access to final

RFP and Virtual Data Room, interested bidders would be

required to submit a tender fee of Rs 10,00,000 including GST

and sign a confidentiality agreement.

As per the notice starting date and submission of comments for

RFP and PIM was fixed November 12, while last date for

submission of comments has been fixed as November 28, 2022

till 5 pm.

“The issuing authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or

all of comments without assigning any reasons,” it added