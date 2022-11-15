100 pc equity stake of JK Cements on sale

Srinagar, Nov 14: The Jammu and Kashmir government has
issued global invitation for comments on draft request for
proposal (RFP) for complete sale of Jammu and Kashmir
Cements Limited, a fully government owned cement company.
According to an advertisement notice, Jammu and Kashmir
government intends to sell complete equity stake of Jammu and
Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL) by way of strategic
disinvestment of the equity shareholding along with full
management control.
Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL) is a fully
government owned company under the Administrative Control of
Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Jammu
and Kashmir.
“It is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of cement
and has 1200 Ton per Day (TPD) of installed integrated cement
manufacturing facility in Khrew, Pulwama and a 300 Ton Per Day
(TPD) grinding unit in Samba. The company also has access to a
Limestone Mine in Khrew,” read the notice.
It stated that this disinvestment process is being implemented
through competitive bidding route.
“A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) along with draft
RFP can be downloaded by interested bidders from the websites
of Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and
Kashmir,” it added.
As per the notice interested Bidders who meet eligibility criteria
mentioned in the PIM may provide their comments on the draft
RFP. “Post the receipt of comments from interested bidders, the
Government of J&K would issue a final RFP to invite bids from
the interested bidders,” it reads.
It also said that interested bidders need to submit their comments
in electronic form via email on and in order to get access to final
RFP and Virtual Data Room, interested bidders would be
required to submit a tender fee of Rs 10,00,000 including GST
and sign a confidentiality agreement.
As per the notice starting date and submission of comments for
RFP and PIM was fixed November 12, while last date for
submission of comments has been fixed as November 28, 2022
till 5 pm.
“The issuing authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or
all of comments without assigning any reasons,” it added