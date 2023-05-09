10 tourists rescued near old tunnel Qazigund

Qazigund, May 08: At least 10 tourists were rescued after they got stuck near an old tunnel in Qazigund area of Kulgam district when they were on their way to Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

An official told that the tourists got stuck near the tunnel due to unexpected snowfall.

“The tourists, who got stuck, belong to Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Qazigund Khursheed Ahmad Tantray told that ten persons got stuck on B-Top, which is around 20 km above Jawahar Tunnel, adding that a team was rushed to the spot to rescue them.

All tourist struck at B-top were the residents of Andaman and Nicobar.

They were travelling in their vehicle bearing registration number HR55AN-9507 in the jurisdiction of district Kulgam, police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a police party headed by SDPO Qazigund Govind Rattan, SHO Qazigund, IC PP JT alongwith civil administration Kulgam and BEACON under the close supervision of SP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal was constituted, police said.