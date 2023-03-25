10 packets of narcotics seized along LoC

Poonch, Mar 24: Army on Friday claimed to have recovered a huge consignment of ten packets of Narcotics during an operation in Poonch Line of Control.

“This is third major catch of narcotics in Poonch district in last two months as earlier two similar massive consignments have been recovered in areas along Line of Control with cash running over two and half crores has also been recovered from a house,” officials said.

These consignments, comprising of Heroine like substance, are believed to be part of cross LoC smuggling rackets being run with involvement of few people living close to Line of Control and it is also suspected to be part of narco-terror modules, they told. In the fresh recovery, as per Indian army, ten packets of Narcotics have been seized during an operation.

The recovery has been made from Doda Battalion area in Poonch sector of Line of Control during an operation of Army Infantry Battalion.

Army said that ”Indian Army has foiled yet another attempt of narco- terror smuggling by recovering 10 packets of narcotics near Line of Control in Poonch Sector.”