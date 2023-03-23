1 killed, 7 injured as SUV skids off in Doda

Bhaderwah/: A 46-year-old woman was killed and  seven others were injured after their cab skidded off the road and  plunged into a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu Division on  Wednesday, officials said.

The passengers were returning to their  villages in Bhaderwah after paying obeisance at a temple in the Padder  area of the Kishtwar district when the accident took place. The  condition of three of the injured was stated to be “serious”, they said.

Thathri  Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar said the accident  took place near Jangalwar village of Thathri, 30 km from Doda town.

The  vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge, the official  said, adding that a rescue operation was launched immediately and all  the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle were evacuated to  sub-district hospital Thathri.

