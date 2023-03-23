1 killed, 7 injured as SUV skids off in Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu: A 46-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured after their cab skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu Division on Wednesday, officials said.

The passengers were returning to their villages in Bhaderwah after paying obeisance at a temple in the Padder area of the Kishtwar district when the accident took place. The condition of three of the injured was stated to be “serious”, they said.

Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar said the accident took place near Jangalwar village of Thathri, 30 km from Doda town.

The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge, the official said, adding that a rescue operation was launched immediately and all the eight passengers travelling in the vehicle were evacuated to sub-district hospital Thathri.