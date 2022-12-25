1 arrested for wife’s murderin Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 24: A man was arrested for murdering his
wife in Khawas village of Rajouri district of Jammu Division
on December 21, police said here on Saturday.
In a statement, a spokesperson said that on December 21,
an information was received through reliable sources that
during intervening night throat slit body of a lady namely
Shameena Koser (26) wife of Zulifqar Ali of Gundha was
found near her house.
The statement reads soon after a case FIR no 84/2022
U/S 302 IPC was registered at police station Budhal and a
police party was rushed to the spot to recover the body,
which was shifted to GMC Rajouri for autopsy.
It reads investigation of the case was started in a
professional manner, during which the needle of suspicion
moved towards her husband Zulifqar Ali.
“During sustained questioning, he confessed his crime and
said his wife was having some illicit relations with some
unknown person and he was having doubt on her
character. The accused with criminal intention had
planned the crime on that day and ultimately he killed her
with some sharp edged object,”
It further reads during investigation, on the disclosure of
the accused the weapon of offence, a knife, was also
recovered, while further investigation was in progress.